Patientory Achieves Market Cap of $1.59 Million (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Patientory has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $326.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patientory coin can currently be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Patientory has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00052978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.94 or 0.00244701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00096368 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Patientory Coin Profile

Patientory (PTOY) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

