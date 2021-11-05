Patrick K. Rankin Sells 4,275 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $1,186,141.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CAR traded up $25.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $297.46. 1,975,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,555. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.66 and a 200-day moving average of $101.12. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $545.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,669 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 335.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,941,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 136.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,244,000 after purchasing an additional 646,253 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth about $28,617,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 2,786.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 407,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,774,000 after purchasing an additional 393,792 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.