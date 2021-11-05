Patron Price Up 2.4% This Week (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Patron has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $4,692.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Patron has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Patron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00053734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.88 or 0.00246611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00096322 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Patron

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.