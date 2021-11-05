PAX Gold (PAXG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $15.93 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $326.49 million and approximately $15.93 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,818.23 or 0.02973702 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00053263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.46 or 0.00244447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00096444 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a coin. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 179,563 coins. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

