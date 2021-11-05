Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 23.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Paycom Software updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

PAYC stock traded down $7.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $504.40. 456,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $505.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.77. Paycom Software has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $558.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.06.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Paycom Software stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Paycom Software worth $56,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

