Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $309.95 and last traded at $306.90, with a volume of 2062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $291.00.

The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCTY. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 target price (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.17.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $4,392,703.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $1,475,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,193 shares of company stock valued at $30,533,643. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Paylocity by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,476,745,000 after acquiring an additional 220,060 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,899,000 after acquiring an additional 355,916 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,337,000 after acquiring an additional 91,928 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Paylocity by 3.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,471,000 after acquiring an additional 32,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Paylocity by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,556,000 after acquiring an additional 74,136 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.52 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.35 and a 200-day moving average of $225.63.

Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

