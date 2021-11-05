Peanut (NUX) Price Hits $0.29

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Peanut has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $266,251.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peanut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Peanut has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00054142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.24 or 0.00247138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00096818 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Peanut Coin Profile

NUX is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

