Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Cut to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $89.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.21.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $56.91 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of -122.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $9,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,497.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $4,499,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 386,054 shares of company stock worth $39,772,030. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 60.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $1,829,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 8.7% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

