Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist Securities

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $130.00. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PTON. Wedbush cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.21.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.40.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $3,134,763.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,595.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $9,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,497.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 386,054 shares of company stock worth $39,772,030. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 39.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933,027 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,164 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 159.2% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,740 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $229,827,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 54.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

