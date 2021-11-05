Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $65.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PTON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Europe dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.73.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $30.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,624,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,147,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.40. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $1,678,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $9,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,497.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,470 shares of company stock worth $40,708,012. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

