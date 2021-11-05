Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 93.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Europe cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.21.

Shares of PTON opened at $56.91 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.94 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average of $104.40.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $9,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,497.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,054 shares of company stock valued at $39,772,030 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after buying an additional 7,933,027 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after buying an additional 3,162,164 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,196,000 after buying an additional 2,090,740 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $229,827,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 54.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

