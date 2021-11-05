Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.30.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $86.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.40. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of -122.94 and a beta of 0.75. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $9,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,497.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $838,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 386,054 shares of company stock worth $39,772,030. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.