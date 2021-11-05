Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $110.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 25.63% from the company’s previous close.

PTON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.21.

PTON opened at $86.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.40. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $838,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $9,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,497.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,054 shares of company stock worth $39,772,030. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 128.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

