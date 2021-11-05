Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.49. Pembina Pipeline reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBA. Scotiabank raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of -49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

