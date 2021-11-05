Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given a C$45.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) received a C$45.00 price objective from research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock’s previous close.

PPL has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.64.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PPL traded up C$1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$41.95. 2,331,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,325. The company has a market cap of C$23.07 billion and a PE ratio of -48.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$39.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.46. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$26.77 and a 52 week high of C$42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total value of C$278,614.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$318,416. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 267 shares of company stock valued at $9,662.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.