Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.46

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$39.46 and traded as high as C$41.20. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at C$40.64, with a volume of 1,897,940 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$43.50 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.14.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$22.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$39.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -291.33%.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total value of C$278,614.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$318,416. Insiders purchased a total of 267 shares of company stock worth $9,662 in the last 90 days.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.