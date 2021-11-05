PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Stock Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.60% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,207.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. 25.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFLT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

PFLT opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $13.57.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 83.90% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.79%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

