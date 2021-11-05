Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

Pentair stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Pentair by 80.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 62.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

