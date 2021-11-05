Peony One Day Volume Reaches $61,927.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000798 BTC on major exchanges. Peony has a total market capitalization of $23.91 million and approximately $61,927.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00041791 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000032 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 48,946,614 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.