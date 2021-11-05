pEOS Hits Market Cap of $6.14 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. In the last week, pEOS has traded 51.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. pEOS has a market cap of $6.14 million and approximately $2,352.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00084791 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00086793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00103010 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,492.68 or 0.07274294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,701.45 or 0.99903432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022659 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

