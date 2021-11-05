PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Down 9% Over Last 7 Days

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 30.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $862,369.56 and $637.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001314 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.58 or 0.00421424 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,204,936 coins and its circulating supply is 61,535,063 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

