PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $164.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.31. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $164.56. The company has a market capitalization of $227.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

