PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 36.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.84. 1,014,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,565. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.09. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $192.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.39.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

