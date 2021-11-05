PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.810-$10.810 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $170.86 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.39.

Shares of PKI opened at $171.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $119.95 and a 1-year high of $192.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 36.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

