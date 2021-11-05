Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. decreased its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,500 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 31.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 126.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Perrigo in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 39.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of PRGO traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.76. 1,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.23. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.82.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

