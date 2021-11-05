Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,015.00

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,015 ($39.39) and last traded at GBX 3,014.80 ($39.39), with a volume of 8035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,000 ($39.20).

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 204.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.97, a current ratio of 24.04 and a quick ratio of 22.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,671.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,635.37.

Pershing Square Company Profile (LON:PSH)

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

