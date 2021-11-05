Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Benchmark from $29.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

PFE stock traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.61. 173,618,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,723,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $272.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

