Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.06 Million

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0636 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $81,205.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,776,945 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

