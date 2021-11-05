Phore (PHR) Price Down 19.8% This Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Phore has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $6,422.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.0653 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phore has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012302 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.31 or 0.00558627 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,308,546 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

