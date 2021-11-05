PIBBLE Achieves Market Cap of $34.89 Million (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One PIBBLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $34.89 million and $54,044.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIBBLE has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIBBLE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00054022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.86 or 0.00246146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012682 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00096515 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE (CRYPTO:PIB) is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIBBLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIBBLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.