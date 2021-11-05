PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Stock Price Down 2.7%

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY)’s stock price dropped 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.12. Approximately 3,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 4,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08.

About PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY)

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PICC Property and Casualty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PICC Property and Casualty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.