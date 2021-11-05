Pillar (PLR) Price Reaches $0.0323

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Pillar has a total market cap of $8.39 million and approximately $161,906.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00054049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.25 or 0.00248898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00096491 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar (PLR) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

