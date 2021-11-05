Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $59.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.81 and a beta of 1.11. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.71.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $5,888,171.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $427,032.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 719,147 shares of company stock worth $39,289,056 over the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 376.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 152.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

