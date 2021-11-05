Piper Sandler Downgrades B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) to Underweight

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 18.97% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSE BGS traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $33.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,674. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $514.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

