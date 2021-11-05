Piper Sandler Raises Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $197.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $168.00 to $197.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s current price.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.43.

EXPE stock traded up $24.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.17. The company had a trading volume of 11,347,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,274. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $100.80 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $468,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 2,016 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $199,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,989 shares of company stock valued at $26,336,586 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

