Piper Sandler Weighs in on Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Brixmor Property Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.12.

Shares of BRX opened at $24.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $118,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,591,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 46.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,427,000 after purchasing an additional 861,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,775,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,410,000 after purchasing an additional 833,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,365,000 after acquiring an additional 828,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $13,568,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

