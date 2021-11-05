Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLLIF shares. HSBC raised shares of Pirelli & C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pirelli & C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of PLLIF remained flat at $$6.00 during trading hours on Friday. Pirelli & C. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $6.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

