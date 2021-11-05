Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%.

Pitney Bowes has decreased its dividend payment by 73.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Pitney Bowes has a dividend payout ratio of 52.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

PBI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 89,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,525. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.91. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.57 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 129.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pitney Bowes stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,395,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,435 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.79% of Pitney Bowes worth $12,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

