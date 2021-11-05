Pizza (PIZZA) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a market cap of $1.20 million and $188,582.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pizza has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004474 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.59 or 0.00183952 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011173 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.94 or 0.00607703 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

