Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at Morgan Stanley

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.95% from the stock’s current price.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.24. 49,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,431. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 307.87 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.81. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $94.30.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,288,000 after acquiring an additional 290,419 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,132,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,744,000 after purchasing an additional 44,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,384 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,836,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,294,000 after purchasing an additional 352,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,197,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

