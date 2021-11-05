Playcent (PCNT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $280,915.00

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Playcent has traded 62.1% higher against the dollar. Playcent has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $280,915.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playcent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00053940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.89 or 0.00248908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00096463 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,626,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

