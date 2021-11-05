Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.87) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Plus Therapeutics.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSTV. Maxim Group began coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

PSTV stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. Plus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

