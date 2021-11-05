PLx Pharma (PLXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.14). On average, analysts expect PLx Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLXP stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. PLx Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $376.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 4.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 16,510.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,574 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 21,810.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 82,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

