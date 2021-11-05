Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $47.83 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average of $46.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

