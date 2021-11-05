Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 9.1% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 57.6% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Realty Income by 401.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 207,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,835,000 after acquiring an additional 165,961 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O opened at $71.28 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.