Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 68.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $730,267,000 after acquiring an additional 742,233 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Voya Financial by 77.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,756,000 after acquiring an additional 531,442 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $30,752,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Voya Financial by 281.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 507,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,233,000 after acquiring an additional 374,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Voya Financial by 459.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,685,000 after acquiring an additional 302,967 shares during the period.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $67.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $70.98.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

