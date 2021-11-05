Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Given a C$28.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) has been given a C$28.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 48.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Polaris Infrastructure stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$18.91. 24,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.48, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.64. Polaris Infrastructure has a 12 month low of C$13.81 and a 12 month high of C$24.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.50. The company has a market cap of C$367.27 million and a PE ratio of 11.07.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Polaris Infrastructure will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

