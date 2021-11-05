Polis 24-Hour Volume Tops $54,222.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 5th. Over the last week, Polis has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. One Polis coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000443 BTC on major exchanges. Polis has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $54,222.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004154 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.98 or 0.00191156 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00009202 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006540 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.61 or 0.00612154 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

