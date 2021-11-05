PolkaFoundry (PKF) Market Capitalization Achieves $52.02 Million

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00002584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaFoundry has a total market capitalization of $52.02 million and $1.31 million worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00053392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.15 or 0.00244545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00096600 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PolkaFoundry (CRYPTO:PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,010,447 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

Buying and Selling PolkaFoundry

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaFoundry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaFoundry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

