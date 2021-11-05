POLKARARE Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $321,361.00 (PRARE)

POLKARARE (CURRENCY:PRARE) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One POLKARARE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges. POLKARARE has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $321,361.00 worth of POLKARARE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, POLKARARE has traded up 48.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00084973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00081871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.34 or 0.00103522 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,449.57 or 0.07272574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,993.27 or 0.94786851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022618 BTC.

About POLKARARE

POLKARARE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,383,253 coins. POLKARARE’s official Twitter account is @PolkaRare

Buying and Selling POLKARARE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POLKARARE directly using U.S. dollars.

